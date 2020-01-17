January 14, 2020 Wilkie Monroe Cox, 79, of Christiansburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel.
Cox, Wilkie Monroe
To send flowers to the family of Wilkie Cox, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Guaranteed delivery before Wilkie's Visitation begins.
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Guaranteed delivery before Wilkie's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.