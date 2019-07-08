July 5, 2019 Harley L. Cox Sr., 75, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Faye K. Cox; his children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Villa Heights Baptist Church in Roanoke. A memorial service will follow visitation on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Teen Challenge or to your local DAV office. Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

