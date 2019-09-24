COX Mildred Virginia March 3, 1931 September 23, 2019 Mildred Virginia (Trail) Cox, 88, of Waynesboro, Va., beloved wife of Gerald S. Cox; mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1931 in Buchanan, a daughter of the late James E. and Docia (Smith) Trail. Mrs. Cox was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters. Surviving in addition to her husband, are her two sons, Danny W. Cox of Harrisonburg and Edward S. Cox of Waynesboro; daughter, Susan C. Via of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Christopher N. Cox, Blake A. Cox, Ryan Cox, and Jessica Paling ; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Via, Suri Tillman, and Ariana Paling; as well numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Rd, Waynesboro, Va., with the Rev. Barrett Owen officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew and the staff at Augusta Health for their loving care of Mrs. Cox and her family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man was last real son of a Confederate veteran
-
Roanoke attorney, former substitute judge guilty of assaulting dancer at strip club
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Montgomery County courthouse employee charged with firearm possession offense
-
Virginia Tech hoodie with designed bullet holes pulled; school and others react
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.