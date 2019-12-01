November 15, 2019 E. Dana Cox Jr., 92, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. A private memorial service will be conducted in the future. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

