COX Gary Wayne August 22, 2019 Gary Wayne Cox, 62, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by family at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center due to complications from cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Cox; brother, Steve Cox, and brother-in-law, Billy Patton. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, René Croy Cox; sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Kate Cox, Roanoke; Dylan and Liz Cox, South Bend, Ind.; and Brad Cox, Conway, S.C. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Cox, Christiansburg and brother, Dennis Cox, Floyd; brothers-and sisters-in-law, Kay Patton, Eggleston; Lynn Morris, Pearisburg; Drema Croy, Pearisburg; Keith Croy, Pearisburg; Brandon & Keely Farlow, Grottoes, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Gary loved his family, DIY projects, the Baltimore Orioles, watching TV while reading, and supporting the rights of the working man and woman. A celebration of Gary's life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg. Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send a charitable contribution to the American Cancer Society.

