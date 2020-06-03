May 30, 2020 Francelia "Frankie" Mercer Cox, age 89, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, May, 30, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Francelia Cox, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 5
Funeral
Friday, June 5, 2020
11:00AM
Grubb Funeral Home Chapel
215 South 6th St.
Wytheville, VA 24382
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Grubb Funeral Home Chapel
215 South 6th St.
Wytheville, VA 24382
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.