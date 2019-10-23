COX Floyd Kent October 7, 2019 Floyd Kent Cox, 89, of Maple Glen Farm in Carroll County, Va., passed peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Yadkin Nursing Care Center in Yadkinville, N.C. Mr. Cox was a graduate of Galax High School and the University of Virginia, where he earned his B.A. in Physics. Mr. Cox was a dedicated civil servant with the Department of Defense and a tireless community servant for the communities where he lived. He was a proud citizen of Southwest Virginia and was a Life Member of the American Defense Preparedness Association and the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Mr. Cox retired from his career as an engineering scientist at the Naval Surface Weapons Center in Dahlgren, Va. after 33 years of dedicated service. While there, he was honored with Outstanding Performance Ratings, including one from the U. S. Marine Corps FMFLANT and with Exceptional Meritorious Conduct Awards while with the Marine Corps Development Center. While residing in Dahlgren and King George County, Mr. Cox was active in community service, including membership and leadership roles as: Captain and President of the Dahlgren Rescue Squad; Charter member and President of the Dahlgren Lions Club; founding father and Chairman of the King George Fall Festival; member and President of the King George County Chamber of Commerce; member and Secretary of the Izaak Walton League, Dahlgren Chapter; and Charter Member and Secretary of the Misslemasters Toastmaster Club #3114. As a member of Oakland Baptist Church, he sang in the choir and provided a rich, deep bass for the Oakland Men's Quartet. Following retirement, Mr. Cox returned to his beloved birthplace and Virginia Century Farm, Maple Glen. He continued his passion for community service, which included: recipient of Melvin Jones Award and President of the Galax Lions Club, during which he served as District Governor of 24-F and as Council Chair of the Lions of Virginia Council of Governors, and served an instrumental role in establishing the Lions Eye Clinic of the Twin Counties of Virginia; member and President of the Carroll County Farm Bureau, during which the Carroll County club received the Eight Diamond Award; member of the Galax Moose Lodge No. 733; and fifteen years as an announcer for the Old Fiddlers' Convention. As a member of First Baptist Galax, he also sang in the choir. In addition to his community service activities, Mr. Cox enjoyed participation in musical theater, with the Dahlgren and Galax Theaters. Mr. Cox is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laila Grubb Cox, now of Parkwood Place, Elkin, N.C. and by three children, H. Kaye Cox-Andrews (Stephen) of Asheville, N.C.; F. Kent Cox, Jr. (Alice) of Summerfield, N.C. and their four children, Josh, Ben, Molly and Sam; Calvin Lee Cox (Teri) of Pfafftown, N.C. and their three children, Laura Taylor (Richard) and their two daughters, Zoey and Ivy; Sean (Carrie) and their two children, Kaylee and Tyler; and Andrew (Katt). Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Virginia Carol Cox. He was also preceded by his parents, Floyd and Blanche Cox of Galax and by his sister, Auralea Cox Curtis, also of Galax. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Galax. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Vaughan Guynn Funeral Home in Galax. Guests and friends may view / sign guestbook at www.vaughanguynn.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lions of Galax Charities, P.O. Box 277, Galax, 24333 or to First Baptist Galax, 1024 E. Stuart Drive, Galax, 24333.
