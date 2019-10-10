COX Floyd Kent October 7, 2019 Floyd Kent Cox, 89, of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the First Baptist Church, Galax, Va.

