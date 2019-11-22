COX Carl Buford November 20, 2019 Carl Buford (Bear) Cox, 84 of Indian Valley, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Vada Hollandsworth Cox; sons & daughters-in-law, Lynwood & Janet Cox, Gerald & Dorothy Cox, Ricky & Molly Cox, and Anthony & Julie Cox; daughters & son-in-law, Susan Cox, and Cindy & Zeke Ratcliffe; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Jeff Dalton & the Rev. Kenneth Poston officiating. Interment will follow in the Hollandsworth Cemetery on Sumpter Road, Indian Valley. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

