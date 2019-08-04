COX Anne Fordham Baldridge January 22, 1936 August 3, 2019 Anne Fordham Baldridge Cox died on August 3, 2019. Anne was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to Katherine and Woodrow Fordham on January 22, 1936. Her family moved from Greensboro to Saint Petersburg, Florida when she was a teenager where she fell in love with the soothing power of salt air. Her family returned to Greensboro and she graduated from Greensboro High School (now Grimsley). She continued her education at Salem College in Winston-Salem earning a degree in English in 1958. While she was a student at Salem, she met a nattily dressed banker, John Duke Baldridge Jr. Anne and Johnny were married at West Market Street United Methodist Church in July 1959. They settled in Winston-Salem where she worked for Integon Insurance and he worked for Wachovia Bank. Their three children were all born in Winston-Salem at Baptist Hospital. Anne and Johnny were blessed to have family and friends in both Winston-Salem and Greensboro. In 1965, Johnny was offered a position with Colonial American National Bank and they moved their young family to Roanoke. Upon their move, Anne stayed home to raise their children. Through gracious friends, they quickly integrated into the community. Johnny became ill in 1973 and died in the spring of 1974, so Anne had to re-establish her career. She studied quickly, earned her real estate license and joined Glasgow Realtors. She turned out to be a natural at the business. Later, she earned her broker's license and became a partner in the firm, Owens and Company. Ultimately, she joined MKB Realtors where she was also a partner. MKB was a second family for Anne; she worked with committed and fair partners, quality and professional realtors, and a wonderful team of people. Anne developed an incredibly loyal group of clients because she always put their interests first. She viewed every transaction as the most important purchase or sale of her clients' lives. Those clients continued to call to check in and update her on their families until the end. People who did business with her truly valued her hard work and integrity. She married Charlie (Chas) Cox in August 1976. They built a new home where they would both live for the rest of their lives. They forged friendships with a wonderful network of people including the Chicken Tree Gang that bused together for Virginia Tech home football games. Anne established her real estate reputation as Anne Baldridge. Chas was incredibly supportive and encouraged her to keep that professional identity. Chas died in April 2010. Several years after his death, she retired from MKB as her vision began to fade and she could not continue to drive. Beyond her work, Anne was interested in the world. She learned the importance of justice from her father and always championed the underdog. She cared deeply about the community and was proud of her role in publishing the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley's cookbook, Of Pots and Pipkins. She was an active member of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church until moving her membership to Christ Episcopal Church to follow her family. Her childhood in Saint Petersburg inspired a lifelong love of the beach and she spent a great deal of time with her family at Holden Beach, North Carolina. She kept her feet off the floor to give good luck to any Tar Heel team that was on television. She was loyal, smart and opinionated, but most of all, she was humble. Her parents did not give her a middle name and she liked to refer to herself as "Just Plain Anne." Anne knew plenty of tragedy in her life, but she faced it every time with grit, determination, and grace. She set an example for all of us on how to live and proved that there is no fear in love (there might be worry, but not fear). Anne was predeceased by her parents, Katherine and Woodrow Fordham; her husbands, John Duke Baldridge Jr. and Charles E. Cox; her son-in-law, Steve Rurka; her brother Woodrow Jr., her sister, Rosalind Fordham Willard; her brothers-in-law, Larry Willard and Mack Creech; and countless dear friends and extended family. She is survived by her daughter, Fordham Baldridge Britt and husband Johnson, her daughter, Katherine Baldridge Hollingsworth and husband Sam; her son, John Duke Baldridge III and wife Mary Catherine; and stepchildren, Vicki Cox, Nancy Cox Cale, and Brad Cox and wife Mary Beth. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Luke Britt and husband Brad, Anne Christopher Kemp and husband Travis, Williams Britt, Alexander Rurka, Christopher Rurka, Katherine Page Rurka, Benjamin Rurka, Anne Burke Baldridge, Catherine Grace Baldridge, John Duke Baldridge IV, Garrett, Grayson and Gavin Hollingsworth, and Alexis, Avery and Alaina Kemp. Her grandchildren lovingly called her Ahnee. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill Baldridge and wife Kaye; sister-in-law Caroline Baldridge Creech; her nieces and nephews, Katie Willard Troebs, Laurence Willard, Johanna Creech Guido, Billy Creech, Bill Baldridge, and Betsy Baldridge Payne. She is also survived by her extended family, Sally and John Ewart, and Margaret Ann, Todd, Christopher, Garrettson, and James Ayers. Anne's funeral will be at Christ Episcopal Church, Roanoke at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019. The Reverend Alexander MacPhail will officiate. A celebratory reception will follow the service in the Church's parish hall. Anne and her sister established a scholarship at the University of North Carolina upon John Baldridge's death. That scholarship's purpose was to stress the importance of ethics in business. If you are inclined to do something in Anne's memory, please consider the John Duke Baldridge Jr. and William Paul Baldridge Scholarship at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, attention Tom Myrick, Executive Director of Development, Campus Box 3440, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 or to Christ Episcopal Church at 1101 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
