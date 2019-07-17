July 13, 2019 Florence Elizabeth Ikenberry Covey, of Salem, joined her husband of 57 years, Francis, in heaven on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 95. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Joseph and Lula Kingery Ikenberry; brothers, Luther and Ernest Ikenberry; and sisters, Lucille Barnhart and Hattie Divers. Florence is survived by daughter, Victoria Covey Taylor and husband Tom; son, Arnold Covey and wife, Sheree; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, Beth Ryder, husband Mike, and their son, James Smith; Adrianne Taylor-White, husband William and their children, Daxton and Jubilee; Lori Taylor Rolf, husband Christopher and their son, Thaddeus; Brandon Covey, wife Emily and their children, Noelle and Anna-Blake; Carmen Mutispaugh, husband Neil and their children, Ellie and Joci. Florence was a member of First Church of the Brethren where she served as a deaconess and demonstrated her deep love for her church family. After graduating from Radford College she taught 5th grade for 30 years. The majority of her career was spent at Broad Street Elementary School. Florence and Francis loved to travel. They also enjoyed many summers at Smith Mountain Lake in the summer home that Francis built. In recent years Florence was a resident at Friendship Manor and later at Richfield. "Granny" was a gentle soul who inspired all she met. She brought laughter, comfort, guidance and acceptance. She had a way with her words that would stick with you forever, and would cause you to giggle each time you thought about them. We were honored to spend as many amazing days with her as we had, and while its is hard to say goodbye, we know it is only goodbye for now. Flowers are appreciated, and in honor of her many years of teaching you may contribute school supplies to the First Church of the Brethren's "Back To School Supplies Project". A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at First Church of the Brethren 2001 Carroll Avenue by Pastor Dava Hensley. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.
