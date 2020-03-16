September 24, 1931 March 15, 2020 Eunice Mae Shelburne Covey, 88, of Snowville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Eunice was born on September 24, 1931, near Snowville, Virginia. She was the youngest of nine children born to Arthur William Shelburne and Lucy Lee Whitt Shelburne. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Albert Wise Covey; a son, Timothy Lee Covey; and a grandson, Daniel Alan Covey Jr. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and all eight of her siblings, four brothers, Grover, Buford, Carl and Gilford Shelburne and her four sisters, Edith Shelburne Martin, Helen Shelburne Hatton, Mable Shelburne Altice and Gertrude Shelburne Meredith. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Becky Covey, and Danny and Debbie Covey; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Leon Dishon; grandchildren, Nick Dishon (Kayla) and Erin Mowry; great-granddaughters, Peyton Mowry, Addy Mowry, Kate Dishon and Juliette Dishon; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Eunice was a 1949 Auburn High School graduate and attended Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. She worked as receptionist at Radford Hospital and bookkeeper at Kmart in Radford. She treasured her church family at Laurel Hill Church of Christ where she was a lifelong member. Eunice was known as a great country cook and she enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dearly loved her family and always wanted the best for them. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. and will be conducted by Blake Griffith. Interment will follow in the Covey Family Cemetery near Snowville. The Covey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
