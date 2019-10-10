July 22, 1940 October 4, 2019 Charles (Charlie) Couts passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. A Graveside service Celebrating Charlie's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Jordantown Memorial Gardens with Pastors Stan Cordell and Matt Reynolds officiating. Mr. Couts is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.