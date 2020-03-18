July 4, 1932 March 13, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Burk Cousser, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Friday from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Cousser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.