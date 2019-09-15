COUNTS Michael C. September 11, 2019 Michael C. Counts, 70, of Salem, Va., passed away Thursday, September 11, 2019. He was born in Salem, a son of the late Albert and Grace Mills Counts and had been a resident all his life. He retired as a Water Treatment Technician with the City of Salem Water Department following over 35 years of service and was a life member of the Salem Rescue Squad. An avid UVA fan, he also enjoyed reading and NASCAR racing. He is survived by a son, Jason Counts and wife Kristal; his daughter, Amber Counts; stepdaughters, Valerie McKnight and Jessica Dickerson; nine grandchildren, Grayson, Travyn, Ethan, Emalynn, Gabrielle, Josh, K.J., Devin and Aaron; his brother, Pat Counts and wife Kristeen; as well as numerous extended family members. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Chaplain Dave Vanderpool will officiate. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

