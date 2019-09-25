COTTRELL Jean De Vere September 23, 2019 Jean De Vere Cottrell, 82, Johnson City, Tenn., passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Jean was born in Roanoke, Va. to the late Horace Warren and Louise Campbell Cottrell. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Correll; and one sister, Sharon Leigh Cottrell. Survivors include, one daughter, Pearl Yvonne Cottrell; one son, Anthony Bruce Forbes; three stepsons, Tom, Kenneth and Chris Correll; one brother, Stephen Warren Cottrell and his wife Sharon; one sister, Deborah Sue Woods and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Jude and Finn Farrey, and several others; and several nieces and nephews. The family of Jean Cottrell will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Morris-Baker. The memorial service will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521

