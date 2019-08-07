COTTON Robert Eugene July 31, 2019 Robert Eugene Cotton, 84, of Roanoke, passed away July 31, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
