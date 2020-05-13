November 1, 1963 May 11, 2020 Tina Marie Brinkley Cote, 56, of Blacksburg, Va., died on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. She was born November 1, 1963 in Bath County, Va., the daughter of the late Alvin Lee Brinkley and Madeline Phyllis Baldwin Brinkley of Hot Springs, Va. Tina had been working at Bonomos in Blacksburg, Va. Prior to that she spent many years as a special aid in the Blacksburg, Va. school system at both Prices Fork Elementary school and Kipps Elementary school as a special aid, which she enjoyed and got great satisfaction from. She also worked for 20 years at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va. It was there that she met her husband, Mark Cote, and they were married at The Homestead on June 3, 2000. Tina was relentless in her desire and ability to care for others and did so with patience and humor. Her smile could light up a room and her laughter was infectious and would bring a smile to your face for a long time after. She cherished her times with her sisters and brother and family reunions were affairs to remember. She loved children and was known to carry sweets in her purse to sneak to them when parents weren't looking. Tina is survived by her husband of 20 years, Mark Cote and her daughter, Eliza Fulton Cote for whom her love and pride was immeasurable. Her brother, Dewey Brinkley and wife, Alma; sister, Mary Sue Smith and husband, Eddie; sister, Crystal Brinkley; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Carter and brother-in-law, Mike Holsinger. She also leaves her special friend and companion, Max, who got the last bite of ice cream cone every night. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Scottie Brinkley, Debbie Brinkley, Linda Holsinger and Phyllis Carter; and one nephew, Kirk Carter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hot Springs, Va. Those wishing to participate in a drive-by visitation at the Cote's home should assemble at Blacksburg Christian Churchon Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to Blacksburg Christian Church, 240 Watson Ave NW, Blacksburg, Va, 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Cote as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.