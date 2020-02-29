February 27, 2020 Sandra Brooks Correll, 73, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Vinton, graduated from William Byrd High School and was self-employed as a hairdresser in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Myrtle Brooks. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary Correll; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbors, ladies, church family, and many friends too numerous to count. The family would like to thank Dr. Slayton, Dr. Amanda, the nurses, staff and patients at Friendship Manor Dialysis Center and Roanoke County EMS. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Vinton Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Mt. View Cemetery in Vinton. Donations may be made to Vinton Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

