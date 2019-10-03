CORNETT Richard November 7, 1934 September 27, 2019 Richard Cornett( Dick) went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his adopted home of English Meadows in Blacksburg, Va. He was surrounded by his Virginia family. He was born November 7, 1934 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of Urban and Marie Cornett. His brother, John Cornett (Ann); sister, Peggy Bishop (Jack), and one brother-in-law, George Miller have preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his sisters, Pat Kashouty (Bill) and Rose Miller. On May 30, 1959 he married Margaret Cornett (deceased). Dick is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and James Newberne of Blacksburg, Va.; daughter, Carla Palmer of Radford, Va. and son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Kelly Cornett of Greensboro, N.C. Loving "Grandpam" to Jessica (Newberne) and husband Scott Mattox of Radford, Va., Holly Newberne of Blacksburg, Va., and Drew and Macey Cornett of Greensboro, N.C. Dick is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Dick" very much. Dick attended school at Saint Vincent Prep and College, from which he graduated in 1956. From there, he attended Seton Hall/Rutgers Dental School, graduating in 1960. Dick enjoyed a long career in dentistry; he practiced in Gallipolis for 37 years. Dr. Cornett served as the Washington Elementary School dentist from 1969-1974. He enjoyed a very active life with hunting and fishing with his father as well as a good round of golf with his brother and friends. Dick was very active at St. Louis Catholic Church as a lector and eucharistic minister. He served as a Member to the Third Degree in the Knights of Columbus. Upon retirement, Dick took up artwork with stained glass. He enjoyed creating unique tables, lamps, and windows. One of his pieces of stained glass is hanging at the fellowship hall at St. Louis Catholic Church. In 2015, Dick and his wife Margie moved to Blacksburg, Va. to be closer to their children and grandchildren. A service is planned for late October in Blacksburg, Va. Final burial will be observed by family in late fall at St.Vincent Cemetery in Latrobe, Pa. The family is asking for donations to be made in Richard Cornett's name to St. Louis Catholic Church in Gallipolis Ohio. Funeral arrangements through McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
McFarling: Duke disaster leaves Virginia Tech pining for past glory
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Roanoke County woman faces charges in mother's death
-
The end of an American tradition: The Amtrak dining car
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.