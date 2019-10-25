CORNETT Jimmie Ray October 23, 2019 Jimmie Ray Cornett, 79, of Troutdale, Va., died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Central Cemetery in Flatridge, Va. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va. is serving the Cornett family.
