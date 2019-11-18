CORNETT Hazel M. Yopp November 14, 2019 Hazel M. Yopp Cornett, 85, of Christiansburg, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. She was preceded indeath by her son, Richard Yopp; husband, Ed Cornett; father of her sons, Don Yopp; and stepson, Earl Cornett. She is survived by her son, David Yopp (Diane); four grandchildren, Alisa, Chad, Chris and Michelle; and many great and great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren; and stepgrandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Nancy Wood, and the staff of Medi Home Health. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 20109 from noon to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Revs. Craig Reed, Buck Yopp and Jimmy Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

