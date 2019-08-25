August 20, 2019 Dorothy May Malloch Corell, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Sherwood Memorial Park.

