February 2, 2020 Eva Elizabeth Martin Corbett, age 88, of Troutville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. A celebration of Eva's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Ben Peyton officiating. Burial will be at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Botetourt County Fire and EMS, Attn. Troutville Rescue Squad, 205 North Roanoke Street Suite 1, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
