May 22, 2020 Shirley Ann Cooper, 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Cooper; mother, Dorothy Mae Cooper; and brother, Ronald Ray Cooper. She had eight sisters, Nancy Harris (Richard), Laura Baldwin, Faye Paige (Paul), Dorothy Cooper, Patricia Cooper-Davis, Annette Saul (Robert), Melva Cooper Stockton, and Linda Sheppard (Raynard); four brothers, the Rev. James Cooper Jr. (Jan), Richard Cooper (Marilyn), Melvin Cooper, and Linwood Cooper (Evelyn,) and a host of nieces and nephews. Caregivers, Richard and Nancy Harris. Special thanks to Randolph, Leslie (niece) and Taylor (great-niece) Riley. Good Samaritan Hospice and Friendship Manor staff.
