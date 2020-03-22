March 20, 2020 On the morning of Friday, March 20, 2020, Sandra St. Clair Cooper, of Vinton, departed on her last 8:30 flight, bound for glory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin "Boy" and Nannie Brown St. Clair; a great-niece, Amber Dawn Bowyer; her brother-in-law, Guy Bowyer; and her loving fur baby, Stella. Those left behind to mourn her, her only sister, Edith Marie Bowyer; her nephews and their wives, Terry and Vicky Bowyer, Randy and Janet Bowyer and Rodney Bowyer; her great-niece and husband, Jessica and Troy Hoal; her dear friend and companion, Jack Lipscomb and his family, especially, Vanessa and Lisa. Per Sandra's wishes, there will be no service held. Anyone wishing to make a donation, please send proceeds to the American Cancer Society. I may have lost the battle but I won the fight because I have now crossed the bridge into God's eternal light. "Been around the world….Finally home". Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
