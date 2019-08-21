COOPER Nancy Lee Martin March 9, 1924 August 16, 2019 Nancy Lee Martin Cooper of Pearisburg, Va., went home Friday, August 16, 2019, at age 95. She was born in Newport, Va., on March 9, 1924, to the late Frank Elija Martin and Martha Duncan Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband William Patrick Cooper, and siblings Thomas Jefferson Martin and wife Helen and Virginia Mae O'Quinn and husband Dennis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin Duncan Cooper and wife Gloria, and daughter and son-in-law, Ellen Cooper Mathena and Randy, and grandchildren Andrew Cooper, Matthew Cooper and wife Debbie, Mark Mathena and wife Janyne and Amy Mathena Ankrum and husband Andy, great grandchildren, Grace, Eva, Wyatt and Megan Cooper, Nathan and Katey Mathena, Ryan and Brady Ankrum. She was a loyal member of the Pearisburg United Methodist Church. She was a fiercely independent and hard-working homemaker. The family enjoyed gathering at her home for holidays to enjoy her famous cheese biscuits and vegetable soup. She loved reading, cooking (and sharing how to make apple butter and sauerkraut), antiquing and refinishing furniture and taking care of her hummingbirds and cat, Missy. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Pearisburg First United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Brian Burch. The loving care and support provided by the administration and staff at Showalter Assisted Living and the Kroontje Heathcare Center are greatly appreciated by the family, with special thanks to William and Shelia. In addition, Good Samaritan Hospice provided excellent, loving and caring support. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pearisburg First United Methodist church or the Warm Hearth Foundation.

