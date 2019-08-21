COOPER Nancy Lee Martin March 9, 1924 August 16, 2019 Nancy Lee Martin Cooper of Pearisburg, Va., went home Friday, August 16, 2019, at age 95. She was born in Newport, Va., on March 9, 1924, to the late Frank Elija Martin and Martha Duncan Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband William Patrick Cooper, and siblings Thomas Jefferson Martin and wife Helen and Virginia Mae O'Quinn and husband Dennis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin Duncan Cooper and wife Gloria, and daughter and son-in-law, Ellen Cooper Mathena and Randy, and grandchildren Andrew Cooper, Matthew Cooper and wife Debbie, Mark Mathena and wife Janyne and Amy Mathena Ankrum and husband Andy, great grandchildren, Grace, Eva, Wyatt and Megan Cooper, Nathan and Katey Mathena, Ryan and Brady Ankrum. She was a loyal member of the Pearisburg United Methodist Church. She was a fiercely independent and hard-working homemaker. The family enjoyed gathering at her home for holidays to enjoy her famous cheese biscuits and vegetable soup. She loved reading, cooking (and sharing how to make apple butter and sauerkraut), antiquing and refinishing furniture and taking care of her hummingbirds and cat, Missy. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Pearisburg First United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Brian Burch. The loving care and support provided by the administration and staff at Showalter Assisted Living and the Kroontje Heathcare Center are greatly appreciated by the family, with special thanks to William and Shelia. In addition, Good Samaritan Hospice provided excellent, loving and caring support. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pearisburg First United Methodist church or the Warm Hearth Foundation.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.