February 16, 1918 September 16, 2019 Mary Katherine Lester Cooper, 101, of Roanoke, Va. And Muncie, Ind., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Westminster Village Inc, Muncie, Ind. Burial will be in Roanoke VA. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on February 16, 1918, the daughter of Leonard G. and Zoe Ellwood Lester. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth McCoy; and two brothers, Benjamin (Ben) Lester and Richard (Dick) Lester. She was a homemaker, married John R. Cooper in 1942 and was happily married for 52 years. John passed away in 1994. She moved to Muncie in 2007 to be closer to family. Mary was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke and was involved in its many ministries. She was blessed by 50+ years of service with the Baptist Mission Centers of Roanoke, Va. She was a member and Past-Regent of the James Breckenridge Chapter of the NSDAR and a Charter Member of the Colonial Trails Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames. Survivors are two sons and their families, John R. (Bob) Cooper Jr. and wife, Carol, of Hartford City, Ind., granddaughter, Allison Barry and husband, Brock, and two great-grandsons, Colton and Elijah, of Salisbury Mills, N.Y., granddaughter, Karen Cooper of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and Edwin L. (Ed) Cooper and wife, Barbara, of Ashland, Va., granddaughter, Katherine Cooper-Restaino and husband, Gene, of Montpelier, Va., granddaughter, Morgan Miles and husband, James, great-granddaughter, Evelyn, and great-grandsons, Logan and Luke of Ashland, Va., granddaughter, Sarah Cooper and husband, Chris Lima, of Frederiksted, VI., and granddaughter, Nancy Cooper and great-granddaughter, Eloise, of Ashland, Va. A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship House Roanoke, Inc., 635 Elm Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Falwell won't 'turn the other cheek' on media reports; student protest planned at Liberty University
-
Virginia Tech hires former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill as special assistant to the head coach
-
Victim in Roanoke County crash recalled as humble engineer
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Virginia Tech football: Hokies recover from first-half woes, top Furman
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.