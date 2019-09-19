February 16, 1918 September 16, 2019 Mary Katherine Lester Cooper, 101, of Roanoke, Va. And Muncie, Ind., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Westminster Village Inc, Muncie, Ind. Burial will be in Roanoke VA. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on February 16, 1918, the daughter of Leonard G. and Zoe Ellwood Lester. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth McCoy; and two brothers, Benjamin (Ben) Lester and Richard (Dick) Lester. She was a homemaker, married John R. Cooper in 1942 and was happily married for 52 years. John passed away in 1994. She moved to Muncie in 2007 to be closer to family. Mary was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke and was involved in its many ministries. She was blessed by 50+ years of service with the Baptist Mission Centers of Roanoke, Va. She was a member and Past-Regent of the James Breckenridge Chapter of the NSDAR and a Charter Member of the Colonial Trails Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames. Survivors are two sons and their families, John R. (Bob) Cooper Jr. and wife, Carol, of Hartford City, Ind., granddaughter, Allison Barry and husband, Brock, and two great-grandsons, Colton and Elijah, of Salisbury Mills, N.Y., granddaughter, Karen Cooper of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and Edwin L. (Ed) Cooper and wife, Barbara, of Ashland, Va., granddaughter, Katherine Cooper-Restaino and husband, Gene, of Montpelier, Va., granddaughter, Morgan Miles and husband, James, great-granddaughter, Evelyn, and great-grandsons, Logan and Luke of Ashland, Va., granddaughter, Sarah Cooper and husband, Chris Lima, of Frederiksted, VI., and granddaughter, Nancy Cooper and great-granddaughter, Eloise, of Ashland, Va. A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship House Roanoke, Inc., 635 Elm Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.