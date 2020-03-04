March 1, 2020 Lois Cooper, age 82, passed away in her home on March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood A Cooper and a daughter, Earnestine Marie (Cooper) Carosi. She was survived by children, Rae (Loletta) Cooper Howard, Boe (Elwood) Cooper, Helen (Cooper) Garinian, Leslie Ann (Cooper) Speer, and Nadine (Cooper) Holleger. Our wonderful mother also left behind her "other" children in her sons and daughter-in-law, Harry Howard, Jennifer Peters Cooper, Martin Garinian, Darrell Speer, and (Russell) Dean Holleger. Our mother had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as, her family at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va. and Milford Memorial Hospital, Milford, Del. Our mother believed and lived her life as a journey. She believed in living every moment and experiencing everything. Our mother enjoyed her life and did not go gently into the night, but rather slid in "broadside", thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, "WOW! WHAT A RIDE!!!" Any arrangements will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

