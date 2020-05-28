November 14, 1939 May 25, 2020 Lois Jean Cooper, 80, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1939, to the late James K. and Margaret Baldwin Freeman. Lois was known for caring more about others than herself. She was a proud member of Calvary Baptist Church while she was able to attend, she cherished being an active member of the choir serving with her many friends. She had many talents; the greatest was her musical abilities. She loved to sing and play the piano. Her proudest moments were when she modeled for the Home Shopping Network while she was living in Clearwater, Fla. Lois loved her children and grandchildren more than anything! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chalmer C. Cooper; and brother, James Edward Freeman, and wife, Loretta. Lois was a loving mother to Chalmer Craig Cooper and wife, Brenda, and Kevin Cooper; grandmother to, Summer Lois Cooper Ford and husband, Michael, Ashley Cooper Cline, Kristin Cooper Smith. Nicholas Cooper and fiancé, Jerica, and Jacob Cooper; great-grandmother to, Lexi and Levi Cline, "Little Charlie" Smith, and baby Michael Bennett Ford who is expecting to make his arrival in the fall. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Ken Nienke officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association: alz.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Man challenges police actions that barred him and others from Valley View Walmart
-
Broughman III, Jerry Lee
-
Business Intel: Sticks & Spoons Ramen Bar opens on Williamson Road
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.