October 15, 1927 September 24, 2019 Jeanine W. Cooper of Roanoke, Va., departed this world on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born in Metz, France on October 15, 1927, to the late Pierre and Henriette Weber. Jeanine was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She was a World War II bride and married Mack Dawson Cooper at the age of 18 and moved to the United States with him, where she resided in Roanoke, Va. for her entire life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Dawson Cooper I, and her son, Andrew W. Cooper. Jeanine is survived by her daughter, V. Monique Cooper of Washington, D.C.; sons, Mack D. Cooper II of Roanoke, Va., and Pierre T. Cooper of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Mme Armande Sommerlad of Metz, France; and brother, Roland Weber of Metz France. The family would like to thank the staff of Skyline Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Va. They would also like to thank her goddaughter, Yvonne Chittum McClure and her husband, Joe, of Boones Mill, Va., for their compassion and constant devotion to mom. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with the Rev. Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say
-
Most employees of Dublin Volvo plant part of temporary layoff
-
'I didn’t want it to end': Calling historic OT game like winning lottery for FOX Sports’s James Bates
-
View from the other side: Mack Brown calls OT loss to Tech ‘one of the toughest’ in his career
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.