October 15, 1927 September 24, 2019 Jeanine W. Cooper of Roanoke, Va., departed this world on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born in Metz, France on October 15, 1927, to the late Pierre and Henriette Weber. Jeanine was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She was a World War II bride and married Mack Dawson Cooper at the age of 18 and moved to the United States with him, where she resided in Roanoke, Va. for her entire life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Dawson Cooper I, and her son, Andrew W. Cooper. Jeanine is survived by her daughter, V. Monique Cooper of Washington, D.C.; sons, Mack D. Cooper II of Roanoke, Va., and Pierre T. Cooper of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Mme Armande Sommerlad of Metz, France; and brother, Roland Weber of Metz France. The family would like to thank the staff of Skyline Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Va. They would also like to thank her goddaughter, Yvonne Chittum McClure and her husband, Joe, of Boones Mill, Va., for their compassion and constant devotion to mom. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with the Rev. Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

