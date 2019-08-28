COOPER Donyae E. August 25, 2019 Donyae E. Cooper, 56, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

