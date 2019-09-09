March 27, 1933 September 7, 2019 DJ Cooper was born on March 27, 1933, and died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Salem, Va. He was 86 years old. DJ was born and lived in Roanoke, Va. He served as an officer in the Virginia National Guard in the 1960s. DJ went on to become a builder and developer for the remainder of his career. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Martin and Geneva Patsel Cooper. DJ is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lexie Ruth Cooper; sons, Al Martin Cooper and his wife, Vicki, of Roanoke, and Jimmy Dean Cooper of Mexico; grandchildren, Christy Underwood and husband, Bryan, Courtney Turnmire and husband, Brad, and Travis Cooper and wife, Annie; and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Aging Care, Linda Johnson and her staff for helping us these last few years. The Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

