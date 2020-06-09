April 24, 1936 June 5, 2020 Bobby James Cooper, 84, of Vinton, Va., went home to be with his lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was the youngest of eight children born to Hubert L. and Rhodessa Cooper on April 24, 1936. Bobby was a driver for Hennis/Spector Freight Systems for 20 years. He was a faithful member of Hope Bible Church for 57 years and loved the Lord and his family, of whom he was so proud. His sense of humor and heart for those in need were evident to all. Bobby is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Jacobs Cooper; five children, Sharon Miller (Chuck) of Maryland, Stephen Cooper (Brenda) of Charlottesville, Stephanie Folsom (Jim) of Indiana, Jim Cooper (Alisa) of Daleville, and Teresa Crawford (Shawn) of Forest; 12 grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, and Trent Miller; Stephen J., Olivia, and Brendan Cooper; Jason and Deanna Folsom; Allison and Ethan Cooper; and Austin and Ashley Crawford; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Micah, Kate and Chase Miller; and two sisters, Louise Harris and Peggy Friend. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruby; and his four brothers, Hubert L. Jr., George Nathaniel, Vance, and Richard. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Bible Church, 5512 Hollins Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

