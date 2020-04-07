March 20, 1936 April 5, 2020 Ann G. Cooper, age 84, of Rocky Mount, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cooper; son, Joe Joyce; grandson, Brandon Joyce; parents, Brady and Ethel Greenwood; brother, Lewis Greenwood; and sisters, Essie Manno and Geneva Nichols. Surviving are her grandson, Joseph Joyce; two sisters, Elizabeth Guthrie and Ava (Buddy) Turner; brother, Bill (Sandra) Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. She loved flowers, animals, gardening, and hunting. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Red Oak Manor staff and Hospice for their wonderful care. God Bless you all. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.