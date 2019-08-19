COOMBS Fitz Everton August 11, 2019 Fitz Everton Coombs, 95, of Roanoke, passed away Sunday, August 11 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019,Noon at Pilgrim Baptist Church, interment will be in Blueridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

