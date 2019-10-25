COOK Sarah Jane December 7, 1943 October 20, 2019 Sarah Jane (Sally) Cook, 75, of Penhook, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1943 to the late Pearl M. Tolliver and the late James Berger. She was preceded in death by two sons, two sisters, one brother and one son-in-law. Sarah was a member of the Truevine Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully. Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, three sons, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
