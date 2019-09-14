COOK Roy Lee March 12, 1951 September 13, 2019 On Friday, September 13, 2019, God decided to take away the pain and took Roy Lee Cook, 68, of Elliston, home. He was born in Christiansburg, Va., on March 12, 1951 to the late Herman and Arbutis Reed Cook. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Cook; his children, Mike Shelor (Carol), Crystal Hollins (Mike Miller), Corina Hobbs (Mike); eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lee Sarver officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

