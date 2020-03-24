August 18, 1953 March 22, 2020 Richard Otis "Ricky" Cook, 66, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed peacefully at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He spent his working life logging, trucking and building houses. Ricky was predeceased by his parents, Otis "O.T." Cook and Katherine "Pete" Howell Cook; his brother-in-law, Jack Graham Jr.; and great-nephew, Jacob Graham. He is survived by his wife, Pat Cook; daughter and caregiver, Cindy Oyler; and grandchildren, Makayla (Andrew) and Megan. Also surviving are Pat's sons and grandchildren, Scott and Cheree Taylor (Sophie and Stormy), Chris and Cindy Taylor (Jessie and Laura); his sister, Pamela Graham and her children, Jay and his son, Ian, Jenny (Jay Malone) and her daughter, Janna. Many thanks to Alene and Brenn Sowers and R.P. Arthur for their support during this difficult journey. There will be a family graveside service held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Glade Creek Cemetery Fund, 45 Mountain Pass Road, Blue Ridge, VA 24064. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
