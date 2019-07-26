COOK Myrtle Aline Shelton Wilson October 8, 1919 July 25, 2019 Myrtle Aline Cook, 99, of Radford, Va., died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided for the past seven years. She was born October 8, 1919 to the late Ethel May and Joseph Kennedy Shelton of Pulaski. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; her husband, Roger Young Cook of Marion; and her beloved daughter, Peggy Griffitts of Radford. A cherished and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she relocated to Radford in 1985 to be near her only daughter Peggy and son-in-law, Roy Griffitts (survivor) and their family. Five grandchildren survive, Randall Griffitts (Joe) of Charlotte, N.C., Steven Griffitts (Patricia) of Fort Myers, Fla., Phillip Griffitts (Vonda) of Radford, Joseph (Kimberly) Griffitts of Radford and Amanda Zarrabian (Arash) of Falls Church. Eight great-grandchildren survive, Jordan Edwards (Ryan) of Raleigh, N.C., Kelsey (Will) Woolwine, and Hunter, Kyle and Parker Griffitts, all of Radford and Reid, Camille, and Nicholas Zarrabian of Falls Church. She is also survived by a great-great-granchild, Brock Edwards of Raleigh, and a niece, Tena Martin of Wytheville. Myrtle enjoyed a long life well lived and will be best remembered for her vibrant and inquisitive personality and zest for life. She prided herself on staying abreast of current events and always knew what was going on in the world. She was an avid sports fan who watched most sporting events on television, including golf and women's basketball, which she played in high school. She especially enjoyed the NASCAR races where she always favored an Earnhardt. She loved flowers, feeding the birds and squirrels, and cooking, especially at Christmastime. In her later years, she liked to sit on her front porch and watch the jet airplanes make their trail across the sky. Most of all, she enjoyed her faithful dog, Sammie. A special thank you to the staff of the Radford Health and Rehab Center for their loving care of our beloved Myrtle. The memorial service will be private. In her memory, the family requests you consider a donation to the American Heart Association or to your favorite charity. The Cook family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
