November 12, 1931 July 28, 2019 Donald Duane Cook, 87, was born in Roanoke, Va., on November 12, 1931, the son of the late Arthur Cook and Thelma Tyree Cook. He departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home in Salem surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by an infant son. He retired from General Electric in December 1993 after more than 40 years of service. Don is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Ellen Trainer Cook; his children, Duane (Marion) Cook, Brian (Tammy) Cook, Charles (Debra) Cook, and Diana (C. R.) Sisson; his sister, Alzada Cook Wilson; his brother, Virgil (Elaine) Cook; his grandchildren, Abigail Cook Jacob, Tyler Cook, Timothy (Savannah) Cook and Jamie Cook (Josh) Wilson; his great-grandchildren, Eva Jacob, Warren and George Cook, and Gabriel, Lachlan, and Everett Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
