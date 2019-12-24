December 22, 2019 Charles Edward Cook, 79, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born to the late Edward and Martha Cook. Charles retired as a Plant Supervisor after 50 years of service from Virginia Asphalt Paving Company/Adams Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Fugate Cook; brothers, Lloyd, Ben, Henry and Johnny Cook; and sister, Betty Hudson. Charles is survived by his sons, James Edward Cook and Charles Randall Cook; two granddaughters, Jessica Anne Cook and Stephanie Katherine Cook; and his great-granddaughters, Ferrah, Kaydence and Peyton. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
