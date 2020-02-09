February 7, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Conroy, 59, of Pilot, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Joseph Conroy Sr.; sons, Kenneth Joseph Conroy Jr. (Heather) and William Christopher Conroy (Lisa Mickey); daughter, Ashley Renee Gainey (Bobby); grandchildren, Jasmine Rose Gainey, Danielle Mickey, and Elizabeth Crump; brothers, Ralph Vest, Melvin Vest, Elvin Vest, and Robert Vest; and sister-in-law, Doris Vest. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Timothy Hale officiating. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
