December 10, 2019 Loretta Rossignol Conroy, 80, of Pilot, entered her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldric and Cecile Rossignol. She met a handsome sailor and fell in love. They were married on August 24, 1957, and began their life and family together. Loretta enjoyed family gatherings. Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas were her favorite. She also enjoyed family cookouts. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John D. Conroy; children and their spouses, John and Brenda Conroy, Debbie Stout, Kenneth and Mary Conroy, and David and Nina Conroy; grandchildren, Stephen Stout (Tasha), Danny Stout, Brian Stout (Miranda), Kenneth Conroy Jr. (Heather), Billy Conroy (Lisa), Ashley Gainey (Bobby), John Conroy III (Sierra), and Ann Loretta Conroy; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Raymond Rossignol (Sherry), Cecila Lachance, Valentine Wellings, and Joan McLeod (Ronnie). Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
