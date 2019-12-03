February 7, 1941 December 2, 2019 Wayne Connor, 78, of Montvale, Va., passed on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1941. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Annie Connor along with his brothers, Walter Meeks, Mack, Bill, Bob, Cecil and Mike Connor; and sister, Minnie Connor Baker. Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Eilene S. Connor; daughter, Sharon Coleman; his sons, Tracy Connor and wife, Caryn, and William "Pete" Connor; grandchildren, Beverlie Gish and husband, Micah, Evan Connor, Shelly Coleman, Emily and Elizabeth Connor; and great-grandchildren, Brantley and McKinley. Also surviving is his sister, Nancy Powers and husband, Tucker; brother, Dave Connor and wife, Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Burial will follow at Montvale Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Montvale Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
