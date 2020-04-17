April 15, 2020 William Riley Conner, 88, of Cloverdale, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Kathryn Adams Conner; one brother; four sisters; and his grandson, Brian Conner. Surviving are his children, Kathy Saunders (Gary), Deborah Conner, James Conner (Deanna), Brenda Wilcher (Mike), Becky DeWeese (Gary) and Howard Conner (Karen); sister, Myrtle Conner; grandchildren, Christopher Saunders, Steven Saunders, April Saunders, Scott Conner, Mitchell DeWeese, Michael Brogan and Staci Fisher; many great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for all their care and support especially Clara and Sarah. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.