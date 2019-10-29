October 27, 2019 William E. (Bill) Conner, 75, of Roanoke, Va., died on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

