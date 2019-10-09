CONNER Stephen Michael January 8, 1962 October 7, 2019 Stephen Michael Conner (Mike), 57, of Lexington, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a year long battle with myelofibrosis. Born January 8, 1962 in Lexington, he was the son of James F. Conner Sr. and the late Betty Camden Conner. Mike was a devoted and loving husband and father. His wife and children were his world, as he was theirs. He was a graduate of W & L University with a degree in journalism. Mike retired from Rockbridge Area Recreational Organization after 22 years due to his failing health. He enjoyed sports, especially Notre Dame football, and he enjoyed politics. In addition to his father, Mike is survived by his wife, Tammy L. Conner; his children, Camden and Courtney; stepdaughters, Sarah Fox (Chris) and Caitlin Tolley (Lee); sisters, Debbie Armentrout (Roger) and Bridgette Johnston (Dale); and brother, Butch Conner (Carol), special niece; Tori and nephew; Conner. He is also survived by extended family and friends, and canine companions Scooby and Cooper. The family wishes to thank Dr. Padmaja Mallidi, Dr. William Sayre, and the staff of CSJH and RMH for their care. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Bill Harris officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please dress casual. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been set up at Cornerstone Bank for Camden and Courtney in Mike's memory. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
