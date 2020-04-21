April 19, 2020 Juanita Poff Conner, 94 of Copper Hill, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleophas Conner; and parents, William Vance and Paradine Conner Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clyde Marvin and Pamela Conner; granddaughters, Vanessa Carter and Charlcy Conner; and great-grandchildren, Nathan (Nate) Patton II, Caroline Patton, and Charlotte Conner. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Restvale Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Sutphin officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
