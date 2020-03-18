March 16, 2020 John Larry "Skip" Conner, 70 of Copper Hill, Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Edsel Conner. Skip was a wonderful, loving son and caregiver to his mother. He is survived by his mother, Frances Conner, of Copper Hill, Va.; his sister, Debbie Smith of Check; special aunt, Marie Carr of Salem. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Followed with a graveside service at Restvale Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. conducted by Donnie Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Floyd Co. Rescue Squad or the AA organization. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

